Shirley P. Haynes Huff
Shirley P. Haynes Huff

Sublimity - Shirley Phyllis Haynes was born March 28, 1913 in Yamhill, Oregon and passed away September 28, 2020 in Sublimity.

She was the second of three children born to Oscar and Mae Henry Haynes. She married Walter P. Huff on May 26, 1934 in Lakeview, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Edna Russell, brother Murray Haynes, daughter Hazel, sons Warren, Johnny, and Max Huff.

She is survived by daughters Mary (Dave) Mason and Melva Hale and grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was well versed in many occupations including picking prunes in her father's orchards, assistant post mistress, Sunday School teacher and pianist, and secretarial work. She was a supervisor at BPR and retired in 1994. Following retirement, she was a Braille transcriber, did data entry for IRS, and various volunteer positions.

Mom was a gentle, kind woman full of grace and Christian love, with a way of gently acknowledging other's views and beliefs, while staying true to her own.

Many thanks to the loving care she received at both Applewood and the Elliot Residence.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.HED-FH.com for the Huff family.






Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
5035813911
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
