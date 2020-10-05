Shirley P. Haynes Huff
Sublimity - Shirley Phyllis Haynes was born March 28, 1913 in Yamhill, Oregon and passed away September 28, 2020 in Sublimity.
She was the second of three children born to Oscar and Mae Henry Haynes. She married Walter P. Huff on May 26, 1934 in Lakeview, Oregon.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Edna Russell, brother Murray Haynes, daughter Hazel, sons Warren, Johnny, and Max Huff.
She is survived by daughters Mary (Dave) Mason and Melva Hale and grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was well versed in many occupations including picking prunes in her father's orchards, assistant post mistress, Sunday School teacher and pianist, and secretarial work. She was a supervisor at BPR and retired in 1994. Following retirement, she was a Braille transcriber, did data entry for IRS, and various volunteer positions.
Mom was a gentle, kind woman full of grace and Christian love, with a way of gently acknowledging other's views and beliefs, while staying true to her own.
Many thanks to the loving care she received at both Applewood and the Elliot Residence.
