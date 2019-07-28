|
|
Shirley Stoker
Salem - Shirley-Deane Stoker, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, "Granny," "Great Granny," "Great-Great Granny," daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend—she touched countless lives.
Shirley was born on January 1, 1937, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in a loving home with her father and mother, Kermit David and Alice Adeline Edens, and older sister, Billie-Jeane ("Mimi"). She spent her childhood living, primarily, between California, Florida, and Illinois. Her family moved fairly frequently, as her father's career was with the United States Navy.
A few years before Shirley's father retired, her family moved to Lakewood, California—just 10 miles from where she was born. Shirley graduated with honors from Bellflower High School in 1954, and immediately went to work as a bookkeeper for an auto dealership. She met the love of her life, Bill Stoker, in early 1955; they married in September that same year.
Shirley and Bill made their first home in Brawley, California, where their oldest three children were born. After farming there for nine years, the family moved to Whiteson, Oregon, where Bill and Shirley owned and operated a dairy for two years. Not long after selling the dairy, the family bought a 40-acre farm outside of Aumsville; their youngest daughter was born a couple of years later. During this time, Shirley held several jobs, which included assisting at the library of the Fairview Training Center, as a bookkeeper for the Aumsville School District, and as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Aumsville. Ten years later, the family bought another dairy and moved south, to Cave Junction. Shirley, again, put her bookkeeping skills to use by managing the finances for the family dairy business.
After returning to the Willamette Valley, Shirley continued to utilize her bookkeeping talents for more than 10 years when she worked for Turner Retirement Homes. Although Shirley spent many years working at jobs outside of the home in order to help contribute to the financial support of her family, her primary focus was to provide a loving home for her husband and four children. She also loved to entertain in her home and spend time with family and friends; she especially loved to play games or cards—there wasn't a card game she didn't know! Shirley continued to enjoy playing games/cards/bingo after she and Bill later moved to an assisted-living apartment.
Shirley will be missed for her easy, bright smile; her willingness to always help those in need; and her love for family, friends, and God.
She leaves behind her children: David (Ann) Stoker, Jeannie (Karl) Bergen, Linda (Kevin) Proett, and Katie (Kevin) Thiel; grandchildren: Jason Kistner, Stephanie Bartz, Sidney (Stephanie) Stoker, Zach (Naomi) Proett, Will (Bridgette) Gortmaker, Rheannon Robinson, Ashley Proett, Steven (Bethany) Robinson, and Jacob Stoker; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bill; her parents; sister, Mimi; granddaughter, Joy; and great-grandson, Andrew.
A celebration of life honoring Shirley Stoker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Turner Christian Church, 7871 Marion Rd. SE, Turner, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019