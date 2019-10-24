Services
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Song Cha Nash died peacefully in her home on October 19. Born in a small village in South Korea, her life spanned 75 years and three continents.

She was a proud army wife, mother of four, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother of one. She was also beloved by her five siblings and countless in-laws, extended family, friends, and neighbors.

In life, Song Cha loved gardening, baking, cooking, knitting, and sewing and was gifted at all of these endeavors. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and taking care of others. She will be sorely missed by those who had the great privilege of knowing her.

A Rosary Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on November 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to meandkorea.org, an organization that connects Korean adoptees to their birth country and its culture.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
