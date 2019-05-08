Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Stanley Bjelde


Stanley Bjelde
Stanley Bjelde

Salem - Jauary 26, 1941

May 4, 2019

Stan C. Bjelde was born in Salem, Oregon to Clifford and Esther Bjelde. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Millett, and Niece Tonya Millett and his beloved dog Fefe.

He is survived by sisters, Sandra Fryckman (Jim) and Scherie Hansen-Neilsen. Stan is also survived by three nephews John, Scott, and Kyle, two great nieces, also a close friend of 20 years, Tom.

He was a graduate of Salem Academy. Stan enjoyed fishing, travels, to the Oregon coast and collecting treasures.

At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 8, 2019
