Stanley Bjelde
Salem - Jauary 26, 1941
May 4, 2019
Stan C. Bjelde was born in Salem, Oregon to Clifford and Esther Bjelde. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Millett, and Niece Tonya Millett and his beloved dog Fefe.
He is survived by sisters, Sandra Fryckman (Jim) and Scherie Hansen-Neilsen. Stan is also survived by three nephews John, Scott, and Kyle, two great nieces, also a close friend of 20 years, Tom.
He was a graduate of Salem Academy. Stan enjoyed fishing, travels, to the Oregon coast and collecting treasures.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 8, 2019