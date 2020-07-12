Stanley Lawrence Holme, MD



Salem - Stan was born in Stambaugh, Michigan on February 17, 1934 and passed away in Salem, Oreogn on July 4, 2020. He was raised in a Christian home by his father Sigvald Holme and his mother Laura (Larson) Holme. Stan loved his childhood growing up in the beautiful Upper Peninsula of Michigan where he learned to love the out of doors. He was a true "Yooper"and proud of it.



He graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1952, finished his first two years of college at North Park College, (now University), and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He then went to the University of Michigan Medical School where he graduated in 1960. He completed his medical internship in Duluth, Minnesota and San Antonio, Texas before serving in the United States Air Force as a flight Surgeon in Grand Forks, North Dakota.



He married Ruth Helgren from Iron Mountain, Michigan in 1958. In 1963 he and his family moved to Salem, Oregon with two main purposes, to start his medical practice and help start Trinity Covenant Church, where he and Ruth have been charter members since 1964. A man of great character, he loved Jesus and served his Lord and his church with great passion, persistence and humility. He was also a man with a calm presence and determination.



At Trinity, he served in a variety of ways. He taught children and teens, sang in the choir, served in a variety of leadership roles and participated in many of the ministries of the church including establishing a free medical clinic at the church and feeding homeless families. He also served the church beyond Salem, as a Member of the Covenant Youth of America and later as a member of North Park College's Board of Directors as well as the Executive Board of the Evangelical Covenant Church. His faith also frequently found expression in his dealing with patients who entered his office with their health needs.



His medical focus was Family Practice which he went into because he wanted to make an impact on helping people in their lives. He had a profound ability to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable with words of encouragement and grace. In his medical practice, Stan had a keen interest in the need for physicians to be current in their practice. This prompted him to initiate the development of a Medical Library at Salem Hospital. Later several physicians joined him to develop a new system of monitoring the quality of important care at the Hospital. A "live audit" conference became the norm, reviewing random charts of in-patient care through a mechanism that was called Live Audit Conference. It was open to all staff members. He also served a term as president of the Salem Hospital Medical Staff.



As one who enjoyed the beautiful outdoors of Oregon, there were numerous family backpacking trips in the wilderness areas of Oregon and Washington. Stan and his wife Ruth also joined friends for several memorable hiking trips in the Alps of Switzerland and Austria. Downhill skiing was enjoyed by the family for many years. A love for the mountains and its streams led them to purchase a cabin on the Little North Fork of the North Santiam River, where for decades the family and countless friends enjoyed swimming and floating in the cool waters of the river.



In the later years of his life he experienced chronic health challenges, always facing them head on. Rarely complaining, he always demonstrated perseverance and a positive approach to life's problems. He made a point of helping others, demonstrating his genuine empathy and love for them.



Stan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth and their three children, Dianne Holme, Mark Holme (Mary Skrzynski) and Sarah (Mike) Morelli. They have six grandchildren, Kurt, Eric, and Peter Wakeling and Tobias, Violet, and Flannery Holme.



We are very grateful for the excellent and compassionate care he received in his last days from Willamette Valley Hospice and Capital Manor's Manor Care staff.



A private family service has been planned because of COVID 19. Memorial gifts honoring Stan Holme may be sent to Trinity Covenant Church, 5020 Liberty Road S., Salem, Oregon 97306 or North Park University, 3225 W Foster Avenue, Box 6, Chicago, Illinois 60625. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









