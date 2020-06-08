Stanley Lee Braziel
Stanley Lee Braziel

Salem - Stan Braziel passed away in his home on Thursday June 4, at the age of 84, with family by his side.

Stan was born in the Township of Bear, Arkansas on March 26, 1936 to Arthur and Ruth Braziel, the fourth of six children. At the age of nine he moved with his family to the Willamette Valley, settling in the Monmouth-Independence area.

Stan graduated from Central High School in 1954. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing with his brothers. After retirement he enjoyed many hours perfecting the landscape at his home.

Stan married Claudia Wildfang on May 24, 1957. They had four children, Sheri, Randy, Lori and Danny.

Stan married a second time to Sharon Blackwell on April 2, 1977.

Stan held a variety of jobs in the Willamette Valley before finding his passion as a Nurseryman. He and Claudia ran Rickreall Nursery for many years. He later owned and operated Braziel Nursery with Sharon until retirement.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents, Arthur and Ruth, sister Velda, brothers James, Norvell and Charles.

Surviving are his children Sheri Haffner, Randy Braziel, Lori (Ron) Hicks, Dan (Sarah) Braziel, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, his brother Bob (Sally) Braziel and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina at 2:00 Thursday June 11, 2020. Contributions on his behalf can be made to Providence Benedictine Hospice 540 S Main St, Mt Angel, OR 97362. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
