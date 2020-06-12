Stanley W. Schmidt
Dallas - March 28, 1935 - June 10, 2020
Stan went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Son of Henry & Ida (Ratzlaff) Schmidt. Stanley was born on a farm near Amity, OR and graduated from Willamina High School in 1953. Stan joined the National Guard in Oregon and after working a few years in a plywood mill in the Willamina-Sheridan area Stan transferred in the guard to California. He owned and operated Pomona Valley Music, where he sold musical instruments and taught guitar. During his time in California Stan met Irby Mandrell, father of country singer Barbara Mandrell. When Barbara was young, Stan accompanied her on guitar during some of her shows. Stan also became good friends with John Fine, son of Larry Fine known for his role as one of the Three Stooges.
Stan moved back to Dallas, Oregon in 1961 and began attending Church at Grace Mennonite Church, where his Stepmother Bertha (Vogt) Schmidt pointed out his future bride of 57 years NaDean (Schellenberg) Schmidt. They were married April 5, 1963. Since having a family requires a paycheck, Stan began his career as an agent with State Farm Insurance which he continued working until his passing.
Stan was an avid model railroad enthusiast and built his own 35x35 railroad layout in his shop. It has been featured as a tour stop on the National Model Railroaders Association convention which had visitors come from as far away as England and Australia.
Stan also loved travel and fine dining. He loved to travel to Kona, HI once a year when he could. You could find Stan most nights at his favorite restaurant in Salem - Rudy's Steakhouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry & Ida Schmidt, brothers Clarence and Alden, and sisters Ruby, Esther, and Myrtle. Stan is survived by his wife NaDean Schmidt, son and wife Kevin and Lisa Schmidt, son and wife Kalon and Christine Schmidt, grandchildren Jordyn Howard, Amanda Schmidt, Bradley Schmidt, Gunnar Schmidt, and Timothy Schmidt, great grandchildren Tristan and Easton Howard, and Jackson McKibben.
Viewing will be held at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. A private family graveside service will be held in the Dallas Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Union Gospel Mission or the Salvation Army in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338. www.dallastribute.com.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.