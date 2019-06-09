|
|
State Senator Jackie Winters
- - April 15, 1937 - May 29, 2019
The soul of the Oregon Legislature, State Senator Jackie Winters, R-Salem, went home to be with Jesus on May 29, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.
Winters started her life-long interest in citizen involvement in public policy listening to her parents' discussions around the table in Topeka, Kansas, where she was born, and later in Portland, Oregon where her family moved in 1941. She survived the Vanport Flood in 1948. She attended Portland Public Schools and continued her education through the Oregon University System's Continuing Education coursework, with an emphasis on Intergovernmental Relations. Winters received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Corban University in May. She was also a Toll Fellow and Flemming Fellows graduate.
Winters began her governmental service in 1959, at Oregon Health Sciences University in the medical records unit and later joined the staff of the Portland Model Cities Program. In 1969, she was recruited to be supervisor of the Office of Economic Opportunity's New Resources Program at the request of Governor Tom McCall. In 1979, she was appointed Ombudsman, by Governor Victor Atiyeh. During this service, she helped create the Oregon Food Share Program, which grew to include a statewide system of food banks serving most of Oregon's neediest families in 2010.
In 1985, Winters opened the first Jackie's Ribs restaurant, in Salem. She loved owning a small business and over time, operations were expanded to include three restaurants and three franchises. It was an accomplishment she was so proud to share with her family and to honor her mother Katherine, who absolutely loved barbeque.
In 1998, voters of District 31 elected Winters, as their State Representative, the first African American Republican to achieve this honor. She was re-elected to this office in 2000. In 2002, she was elected as State Senator for District 10, located in South and West Salem, and was re-elected four more times in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Winters served on numerous boards through her years in business and public service, including: Board of Directors at the Liberty House, Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Oregon, Board of Directors of Yatima Group Fund, Board of Directors of Salem Chamber of Commerce, South Salem Rotary Club, Oregon Northwest Black Pioneers, Founding Member and Past President, Oregon State Managers Association, Oregon Restaurant Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, and Co-Chair of the Guido Caldarazzo Methamphetamine Task Force.
Winters received numerous awards and recognitions, including: the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce First Citizen Award, the National Alliance on Mental Illness "Freedom Award" in the Coretta Scott King "Drum Major Award," NAACP President's Award for Advancing the Cause of Civil Rights in Oregon, Willamette University Community Service Award, Oregon Health Care Achievement, Oregonians for Food and Shelter Award (four times), Family Building Blocks Most Valuable Players Award, City of Salem Distinguished Service Award (twice), United Way Outstanding Achievement Award, United Way Gold Award, Salem Keizer Schools Appreciation Award, Multi-Culture Law Students (twice), and was named to the International Women's Who's Who list.
Winters was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ted, her parents, Virgil and Katherine, and four of her five siblings. She is survived by her brother Onelius "Dip" Jackson, her four sons, Anthony, Marlon, Bill, and Brian McClain, stepson Marc, stepdaughter Theresa and three daughters-in-law, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Senator Winters will take place at the Oregon State Capitol on June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Senate Chambers with a reception after the service. The public is invited to attend. Senator Winters loved spring colors and attendees are encouraged to wear bright colors in celebration of her life.
Please send cards and remembrances to: Office of Senator Jackie Winters, 900 Court Street, NE S-301, Salem, OR 97301.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to one of the following: the Oregon State Capitol Foundation (P.O. Box 13472 Salem, OR 97309), the Liberty House (375 Taylor Street, NE Salem, OR 97301) or the Oregon Food Bank (7900 NE 33rd Drive, Portland, OR 97211).
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019