Stella S. Neal
Jordan - Stella, 95, died peacefully June 30 at her home. She was born Stella Lulay on June 24, 1924 near Sublimity. She married Leonard Neal, her husband of 72 years, on January 5, 1946 at St. Boniface in Sublimity. Stella loved gardening, cooking, canning, and music. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, where she was the longtime organist and music director, founder of the children's choir, religious education director, head of the Altar Society, and served at the Jordan Chicken Dinner. She loved to travel, both during her husband's 16-year baseball career and her multiple trips to Europe and throughout the United States. She was tireless in the service of others, especially but not exclusively her beloved family. She is survived by her brother Clement of Jordan, children Jim (Kathy) of Terrebonne, Linda (Jerry) Duman of Jordan, Bob (Jill) of Black Butte, and Dan (Mary) of Milwaukie in addition to 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Stella was preceded in death by her parents William and Marie Lulay, husband Len, brothers Don and Billy, sisters Ruth GrosJacques, Margaret Berning, and Joanne Kintz Kowitz, and granddaughter Rebecca. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday July 6th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., both at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Jordan. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Regis High School. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 3, 2019