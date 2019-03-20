|
|
Stephanie Jane Hauge
- - Stephanie Jane Hauge was born in Everett, Washington on September 10, 1953, to Harold and Judy Hauge, and died on March 2, 2019.
After high school, Stephanie attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA. She graduated from Washington State University with Degrees in Music Education and Spanish, and graduated from the Willamette University College of Law.
She worked as a music teacher, school administrator, and for most of her life a farmer. Stephanie's life was full as she was blessed with many children and grandchildren, and a life of watching crops planted, grow, and harvested.
Her husband Bob Cook preceded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by four siblings: Joel (Kathy), Dan (Barbara), Heidi (Greg), and Kristin (Tom).
Stephanie's daughters are Tatiana (Christopher), Aleysia (Darrell), Svetlana (Jesus), and Kristiana. Her sons are Andrew, Daniel, and Robert.
Her grandchildren are Hailey, Alex, Natasha, Demetri, Benjamin, Delilah, Trey, Trent, Alek, and Austin.
Stephanie had a strong faith, thirst for learning, sense of humor, and an acceptance of others throughout her life. She demonstrated compassion by quietly giving donations or support to those she noticed in need as a part of her daily life.
Her memory is deeply treasured by her family and all those who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held on March 23rd at 3:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas, Oregon.
Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019