Stephen C. Merrick



Salem - Stephen Craig Merrick passed away on May 21st 2019, at the age of 71.



He was born in Portland, OR on August 20, 1947, to Maury and Doris



Merrick; and grew up in the South West Portland area. He attended Wilson High School and went on to Portland State and Oregon State University, where he earned his degrees and became a pharmacist. Steve worked as a pharmacist in Bend, Oregon where he raised his family and later moved to Salem, Oregon. After retiring in Salem, he spent his time with friends, family, and grandchildren.



Steve's passions in life were being with his wife Inger and being surrounded by family. He loved Central Oregon with the mountains and lakes; creating things with wood; fishing; and being a collector of many things, mainly guitars and boats.



Steve is proceeded in death by his father, mother, and sister Darcy. He is survived by his wife Inger, son Andrew, (Katy), daughter Linnea, (Jason) and his 5 grandchildren, Hans, Mariana, Sam, Jack, and Abigail, and his brothers, Mike Merrick, Pat Merrick, and sister Maureen.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service on Saturday June 15th at 2:00 pm. 605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, Or 97301.