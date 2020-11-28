1/1
Stephen Edward "Steve" Funk
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen "Steve" Edward Funk

Salem - Stephen "Steve" Edward Funk of Salem, Oregon passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 80.

Steve was born to parents Witmer and Bernice Funk on June 22, 1940, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Steve's passion was music. After getting a degree in music from Northwestern University, he relocated to the Seattle area where he did graduate work at the University of Washington School of Music. An accomplished bassoonist, he spent more than 40 years playing and teaching in the Salem music community. He also ran a printshop and drove a school bus.

Steve will be remembered by all as an intelligent, warm hearted and gentle man with a keen sense of humor and fine wit.

Steve was preceded by his parents, Witmer and Bernice Funk and his brother Richard Funk. He is survived by his son, Jason, daughter, Stephanie, 4 grand-children and 1 great-grandchild.

At his request, no service will be held.

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved