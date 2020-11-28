Stephen "Steve" Edward Funk



Salem - Stephen "Steve" Edward Funk of Salem, Oregon passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 80.



Steve was born to parents Witmer and Bernice Funk on June 22, 1940, in Des Plaines, Illinois.



Steve's passion was music. After getting a degree in music from Northwestern University, he relocated to the Seattle area where he did graduate work at the University of Washington School of Music. An accomplished bassoonist, he spent more than 40 years playing and teaching in the Salem music community. He also ran a printshop and drove a school bus.



Steve will be remembered by all as an intelligent, warm hearted and gentle man with a keen sense of humor and fine wit.



Steve was preceded by his parents, Witmer and Bernice Funk and his brother Richard Funk. He is survived by his son, Jason, daughter, Stephanie, 4 grand-children and 1 great-grandchild.



At his request, no service will be held.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store