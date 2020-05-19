Services
Stephen Grant Barth

Stephen Grant Barth Obituary
Stephen Grant Barth

Dallas - July 13th, 1974 - May 14th, 2020

Stephen passed away at home from natural causes on May 14th, 2020. He was born in Dallas, Oregon on July 13, 1974 to Merritt (Buzz) Barth and Jenny Hill Barth. He attended Dallas Public Schools, Chemeketa Community College, Blue Mountain Community College and Linn Benton Community College. Stephen married Stephanie Cameron August 3, 1996. He started work as a Correctional Officer at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Oregon in 1996. In 2006 Stephen and Stephanie became the proud parents of Anastasia. After 22 years of service, he suffered a stroke and medically retired from the Oregon Department of Corrections. He loved deer and elk hunting with his dad and friends. Stephen is survived by his wife Stephanie Cameron-Barth, daughter Anastasia, father Merritt, mother Jenny, sister Marita, nephew Dashiell, mother-in-law Audrey Cameron, brothers-in-law Bob (Wosa) Cameron, Chris Cameron, Clayton (Jennifer) Cameron, James (Libby) Cameron, many nieces and nephews, uncle Darrel Broadus, aunt Betsy Hill, aunt Carolyn McCormick and many Broadus and Hill cousins. There will be a graveside service for family at Womer Cemetery in Pedee and a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas. Services pending. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 24, 2020
