Stephen McHarness



Salem - Stephen Philip McHarness passed away suddenly in Salem, Oregon at age 71. Born in Toledo, Oregon to Alice and Philip McHarness, the family moved to Salem where Steve attended Hoover Elementary, Waldo Junior High and North Salem High (class of '66). He graduated from Linfield College in 1970.



Steve, enjoyed sports and was at one time North's equipment manager for the wrestling team. He liked watching live and televised WWE wrestling with friends and also competed on a local bowling league sponsored by Abby's Pizza. As both a player and scorekeeper, Steve took part in city and church league softball where he was affectionately known as "Mac."



Steve was a longtime member of Court Street Christian Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir (under the direction of his father) and in a men's quartet.



For over 30 years Steve held a fulltime position at the old Paulus Cannery building for Dole and Seneca operations where he was assigned mainly to labeling and distribution.



An avid reader, many people will remember seeing Steve with book in hand, especially of science fiction and westerns.



In later years he appreciated the companionship and support of fellow residents and staff at Madrona Hills Retirement. Major longterm medical conditions challenged him, but he faced these without complaint.



Survivors include siblings Cheryl Johnson (Jim) and Scott McHarness (Jeanette), 5 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces. Assisting the family with arrangements is Restlawn Funeral Home. Please go to www.restlawnfh.com to leave memories and condolences. A service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Court Street Christian Church with a private family inurnment to precede. Donations are suggested to the and the . Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary