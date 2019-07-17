|
|
Stephen Samuel Lane
Salem - Stephen Samuel Lane, age 69, died Thursday morning, June 27th. Born October 6th, 1949 in Salem, Oregon, he was the son of the late Forrest "Buck" Lane and Florence (Russell) Blower and step son to the late John "Jack" Blower. He joins his brothers Gary Lane and Floyd Lane in eternal rest.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Gina and Scott Urschel of Phoenix, Arizona and son, Dean Lane and Twila Pichardo of Keizer, Oregon, four grandchildren, Aiden Ozuna of Las Vegas, NV, Julian Ozuna of Eugene, OR and Xena and Sierra Lane of Keizer, OR.
Steve was a lifelong fisherman who enjoyed muscle cars and good practical jokes. A consummate gentleman, father, grandfather and friend, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 17, 2019