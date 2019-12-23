|
Steve Zani
Salem - Stephen Alfred Zani, died unexpectedly December 6, 2019 at his home in Salem Oregon. He was born in Melrose, MA on May 5, 1957, the son of Richard and Elaine (Ruckley) Zani. He lived his early years near Boston where his love of fried clams (with stomachs) and all Boston sports teams began. His love of soccer began in Vermont and he passionately played, then loadly coached and cheered his son. Steve graduated from the University of Vermont in 1984. He moved to Chicago where he met and married Brigid Gorman in September 1987. After living in Chicago and California, he and Brigid settled in Salem Oregon to raise their family. Steve is survived by his wife Brigid, children Gabi and Ryan, grandpuppy Enzo; sister Ann (Dale); brother Charles (Susan), brother in laws, Tim and Shane Gorman (Sue). Nieces and nephews; Jake, Tom and Abigail Zani, Quinn and Brendan (Brooke) Gorman, Kelly (Jeremy) and Patrick (Grace) Gorman. An open house celebration of life is planned for December 29th from 3 to 6 pm at the clubhouse of The Fairway Apartments, 1691 Waln Dr SE Salem, OR. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name can be made to Children's Educational Theatre. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019