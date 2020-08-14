Steven Francis Bender



Stayton - Steven passed away in Mt. Angel on August 11, 2020. He was born in Stayton to Donald and Patricia Bender remaining a lifetime resident. After completing some college and time in the United States Air Force Steven worked at Frank Lumber Company and then became a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. His hobbies included his love for deer hunting, fishing, camping, sage rat hunting, reloading ammunition and his membership with the NRA. Steven was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Patricia Bender: brother: Ted Bender. He is survived by his brothers: Bob Bender of Macleay; Vince Bender of Keizer; sisters: Mary Kay Bender of Portland; Margaret Hafner of Aumsville; Christine Hafner of Lyons; Susan VanDerBeek of Olympia, Washington; Sarah Bender of La Vergne, Tennessee; children: Angie Conner of Aumsville; Nicholas (Olive) Bender of Keizer and 4 grand children and 4 great grandchildren. The family will be holding a private mass. A reception is yet to be determined. Contributions can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









