1/1
Steven Francis Bender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Francis Bender

Stayton - Steven passed away in Mt. Angel on August 11, 2020. He was born in Stayton to Donald and Patricia Bender remaining a lifetime resident. After completing some college and time in the United States Air Force Steven worked at Frank Lumber Company and then became a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. His hobbies included his love for deer hunting, fishing, camping, sage rat hunting, reloading ammunition and his membership with the NRA. Steven was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Patricia Bender: brother: Ted Bender. He is survived by his brothers: Bob Bender of Macleay; Vince Bender of Keizer; sisters: Mary Kay Bender of Portland; Margaret Hafner of Aumsville; Christine Hafner of Lyons; Susan VanDerBeek of Olympia, Washington; Sarah Bender of La Vergne, Tennessee; children: Angie Conner of Aumsville; Nicholas (Olive) Bender of Keizer and 4 grand children and 4 great grandchildren. The family will be holding a private mass. A reception is yet to be determined. Contributions can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Santiam Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved