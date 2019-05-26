|
|
Steven "Steve" Hall
Mill City - Steven Lee "Steve" Hall was born in Salem, Oregon on March 15, 1952 to Melvin Lee Hall and Virginia Lee Ruby. He grew up in the Stayton area and attended Stayton High School where he enjoyed and excelled at football and basketball.
In November 1974 Steve married Jackie Mayes and later moved to southern California. While in California, his son Josh was born, returning to Oregon in 1979. He and Jackie divorced sometime later. In the early 80's he met Denise Muise in Mill City, Oregon and they would marry February 1983 in Gates, Oregon. Steve and Denise settled in Mill City. On May 22, 2019 Steven Lee Hall passed away at home in Mill City, Oregon with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Frank and sister-in-law Sherry Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Denise; son, Josh (Tera) Hall; Grandchildren, Aubrey Hall and Alexis Hall; Father Melvin Hall; Brothers, Mike Hall, Kevin (Michele) Hall, Bryan (Debbie) Hall; Sister, Kathy (Joe) Wainman; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Neil Choate. Please visit weddle-funeral.com for future service details.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019