Steven James Baker
Keizer - Steven James Baker died of cancer in Keizer. He was born in Portland on January 5, 1953 to Richard and Martha Baker. He was raised in Mollala, St. Helens, Portland and Salem and had lived most of his live in Salem.
Steve loved the outdoors, particularly fishing at Detroit Lake and the surrounding area. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed supporting the Oregon State Beavers.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Martha and his sister, Patricia. Survivors include his father, Richard and brother, David (Toni), nephew, Eric (Megan), niece, Christina (Nick), great niece, Elsie and great nephews, Carter and Michael.
At his request no public service will be held. Private interment will be in Mountain View Garden Mausoleum in City View Cemetery. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019