|
|
Steven John Zolotoff
Silverton - Steven John Zolotoff was born August 20, 1926 in Bakersfield California, and passed away February 28, 2019 in Silverton.
He married Varee Rostad and they were married for over 60 years, before she preceded in him in death in 2013.
Steven entered the Navy at age 17, exchanging the quiet of this parents' berry farm in the Silverton hills for battle in Okinawa. He joined the service in the fall, and spend Christmas that year traveling to the Pacific front. "My parents felt it was the patriotic thing to do." Serving on a troop transport ship, he traveled nearly 50,000 miles, taking soldiers to combat in Asia and brining back the wounded.
When he returned to Silverton, he used the G.I. bill to learn auto mechanics at Hartman Chevrolet. He worked at Capitol Chevrolet in Salem for 30 years becoming a master automotive technician.
Steven later received a honorary high school diploma along with thousands of other World War II veterans, known has Operation Recognition.
He is survived by two sons, James and Daniel, both of Silverton, a brother, John, Albany, Ore.
A visitation time at Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton, will be March 11, 2019, Monday from 1:pm till 2:30 pm. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 6, 2019