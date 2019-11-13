|
|
Steven Miller
Salem - 1950 - 2019
Steven Miller passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2019. He was 69 years old.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Salem, Oregon. He graduated from North Salem High in 1968.
He attended OCE and the University of Oregon.
Steve spent most of his career working in the wholesale electrical business, starting with working at his dad's company, Capital Wholesale Electric.
Steve was well known in the Salem community for his friendly, outgoing personality. He could be very fun, quirky, and witty. He enjoyed photography, cars, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his wife of 32 years, Diane; son Jordan, stepson Brian Weinhold, and sisters Marcia Rohrbough of Albany, OR and Arlene Murdock of Alexandria, VA.
He will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering is tentatively planned for January, 2020.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019