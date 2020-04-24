|
|
Steven died: Thursday April 2, 2020, 4:20am at home with his wife and children in Dallas Oregon.
Cause of Death: Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly A. (Dade) Lake, and four children, Thomas S. Lake, Kelsey A. (Lake) Howard, Aaron J. Lake, Zachary C. Lake. Steven has 6 grandchildren, of which he was very proud, Easton Thomas Lake, Maddox Richard Lake, Ethan Steven Howard, Lucas Jeremiah Howard, Avery Grace Howard, Eli David Lake. Steven is also survived by his father, Clarance R. Lake and his four siblings, Larry L. Lake, Debra L. Torres, Clarence R. Lake, Patrick G. Lake. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Diane J. Lake.
Steve had a 31 year career with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons. He retired July 2019 as warden of the Federal penitentiary in Atwater California.
Steve loved his God, his family, and his friends. Due to COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be announced at a future date. It will take place at Faith Evangelical Free Church, Dallas Oregon. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020