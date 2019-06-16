Suallen Irene Penhollow



Turner - Whether you knew her as Sue, Suzy, Mrs. Penhollow, Mom, Teacher Sue, Gramma, Abuelita, or Gma, you loved Suallen Irene Penhollow (Plauché) for her wit, grit, and humble heart. She was adored by so many friends and family from the Salem-area community which she loved and lived in for 50 years.



Suallen was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 28, 1944 to Allen Plauché and Evelyn Beckett. After several moves in her childhood, she attended Bend High School, graduated from Philomath High School, and attended Southern Oregon University. Sue settled in Christmas Valley, Oregon with her mother and step-father John Pettus. She married William (Bill) Penhollow, her husband of 52 years, and moved to Eugene, Oregon. The two of them raised their five children in the family home in Salem, Oregon where they lived for 45 years. Most recently, they moved to Turner Retirement Homes in Turner, Oregon. She went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother and is survived by her step-father John Pettus of Christmas Valley, Oregon, brother Jonathan Beckett of Antioch, California, and sister Wanda Lanier also of Christmas Valley, Oregon. She is also survived by her husband, William Penhollow of Turner, Oregon and her children Bill (Susan), Timothy (Beth), Jonathan (Nathalie), Paul (Romina), and Katie (Shane) and her grandchildren Nicholas (Allie), Nicole, Esperanza, Montserrat, and Celeste and her four great grandchildren.



Suallen spent so much of her life caring for children, first and foremost her own, whom she spoiled with Sunday roasts, sourdough loaves, cinnamon rolls, and made-to-order birthday cakes. But she cared for many other children as a preschool teacher, an in-home caregiver, and for 35 years as a Sunday school teacher of 'the 2's and 3's at Court Street Christian Church. She used her down-to-earth temperament, sense of humor, and limitless repertoire of Bible songs to entertain and educate in her no-nonsense, nurturing style.



Suallen's sense of humor came through in her witty retorts and classic phrases. Some of her family's favorites are, "It will feel better when it quits hurtin'", "if it was a snake it would a bit ya" and her advice of "don't stick any beans up your nose and don't take any wooden nickels!"



A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery in Redmond, Oregon at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Court Street Christian Church in Salem, Oregon at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Suallen's honor to the Emmanuel Christian Seminary (Emmanuel Fund) at support.milligan.edu/emmanuel or Tuner Retirement Homes at P.O. Box 58, Turner, Oregon, 97392. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.