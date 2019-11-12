Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Sue Carolyn Wilson

Salem - Sue Carolyn Wilson passed away on October 27 at the age of 74. She was born January 25, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Russell Carlos and Mabel Edith (White) Wixom.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Mabel and sister Ann. She is survived by her sons Craig Wilson of Okemos, Michigan, Todd (Sierra) Wilson of Keizer, Oregon, Rodd (Debbie) Wilson of Sherwood, Oregon and daughter Melissa (Richard) Kessell of Salem, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Betty (Larry) Friedrichsen.

Spending time with family, volunteering at the elementary school, going to the casino, attending OSU Women's basketball games and family trips to the beach and Sunriver were some of the things Sue loved to do.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Petrunin and his staff at Oregon Oncology Specialists for the wonderful care that Sue received since March of 2019. Thank you to the care staff at Bonaventure Assisted Living. Also, a thank you to Sweet Bye & Bye and Brighton Hospice for the care given to her the last week of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Virgil T Golden Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She will be interred with Earl at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
