Sue Carolyn Wilson
Salem - Sue Carolyn Wilson passed away on October 27 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born January 25, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Russell Carlos and Mabel Edith (White) Wixom.
Sue graduated from Farmington High School in 1963. She married Earl Farrell Wilson of Malin, Oregon on April 11, 1964 in Farmington, Michigan. Earl passed away on October 30, 2016 in Salem, Oregon.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Mabel, sister Ann and husband Earl. She is survived by her sons Craig Wilson of Okemos, Michigan, Todd (Sierra) Wilson of Keizer, Oregon, Rodd (Debbie) Wilson of Sherwood, Oregon and daughter Melissa (Richard) Kessell of Salem, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Betty (Larry) Friedrichsen.
Spending time with family, volunteering at the elementary school, going to the casino, attending OSU Women's basketball games and family trips to the beach and Sunriver were some of the things Sue loved to do.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Petrunin and his staff at Oregon Oncology Specialists for the wonderful care that Sue received since March of 2019. Thank you to the care staff at Bonaventure Assisted Living. Also, a thank you to Sweet Bye & Bye and Brighton Hospice for the care given to her the last week of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Virgil T Golden Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She will be interred with Earl at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019