|
|
Susan Grace Reed
Susan Grace Reed, devoted wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. She lived at the Memory Care Facility in Dallas Retirement Village at the time of her death. Susan Spencer was born on October 17, 1938 in Rochester, New York. At four years of age, she moved with her parents to Sherman Oaks, California. She graduated from Van Nuys High School in California. She married Leon Clifford Reed on June 16, 1956, in Los Angeles, California. At the time of Leon's death in 2012, they were married for 56 years. She is survived by her children Gayle Everhart, Gary Reed, Kathleen Roosevelt, Douglas Reed, and Kevin Reed, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sue was greatly loved and admired by her family and many friends. She was very affirming, always seeing the best in others. She had many interests including gardening, sewing, quilting, reading, and bible studies. When her children were older, she completed an associates degree at Los Angeles Pierce Community College. She loved to learn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Dallas Oregon at 2:00 p.m. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received from Dallas Retirement Village. Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Free Church in Dallas.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020