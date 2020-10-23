Susan Lynn Lovelace



Salem - May 30, 1947-September 7, 2020



Our beloved Sue, (Susan Lynn Oberson) was born on May 30, 1947 to Kenneth and Doris Oberson in Salem, Oregon.



Sue grew up on a farm in Independence, Oregon and graduated from Central High School in 1965. Sue was always close to, and treasured, her dear sister Pam. For 73 years they talked almost every day even when thousands of miles separated them.



Sue married her loving, devoted husband, Daniel Lovelace, June 17, 1967. Together they raised their daughter, Joni, in Salem, Oregon. Sue and Dan were married for 53 years.



Sue worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and State Farm Insurance in Salem during her career as a secretary. Sue enjoyed gardening, golfing and spending time with her family and friends, she lived her life to the fullest and was a warm, funny, and happy woman. During the last 30 years of her life Sue could be found collecting something. She collected pig, elephant and rooster decor and trinkets which delighted her and anyone who visited her lovely homes.



In the late 1990's, Sue and Dan moved from Salem to Henderson, Nevada for five years to enjoy golfing, casinos and the sun. The couple enjoyed their RV adventures across the west and southwest over the years. They traveled to various scenic destinations as well as spent a few memorable winters in Blyth, California. Then, wanting to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law, and twin grandsons, the couple moved to Central Oregon. They lived at Crooked River Ranch for 8 years and Redmond for 7 years before moving to Aspen Ridge Retirement Community in Bend in 2019.



Sue adored and was so proud of her grandsons Ethan and Andrew Stengel. She was excited her grandsons were finishing up their schooling at Oregon State University. Sue could often be seen sporting orange or Oregon State attire. Sue was an active part of the boys' life and was beloved by their friends as well. Sue was so proud of Joni and to watch the beautiful life she built with her husband Cory, whom she was close to as well.



In 2019, Sue was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS. Sue always had a positive attitude and worked hard with her physical therapist to try and slow the progression of ALS. Sue was taken care of by her doting husband, Dan, and the countless committed staff at Partners in Care and Aspen Ridge Retirement Community. Ultimately, Sue curcumed to ALS. Sue passed away in the loving arms for her dedicated husband, Dan.



Sue is preceded in death by her parents Ken and Doris Oberson and sister Sandy.



Sue is survived by her husband Dan Lovelace (Bend, Oregon), sister Pam Elkins (Crossroads, Texas), daughter Joni Stengel (Sisters, Oregon), son-in-law Cory Stengel (Sisters, Oregon), and grandsons Ethan and Andrew Stengel (Sisters, Oregon) among other loving family members.



Sue will be remembered by her family and friends for being a kind, loving, caring person and she is already dearly missed.



Donations can be made to the ALS foundation or Partners in Care Hospice.



A celebration of life will be held in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store