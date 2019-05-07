Susan Meshelle



Renton - Susan Meshelle, 68 died following complications of Multiple Myeloma on May 2nd, 2019. Susan was born in 1950 in Dallas, OR to her parents William and Beryl (Cox) Yarnes. She is the second oldest child and spent her early years in Oregon before the family moved to Seattle, WA. As a teenager, Susan moved back to Oregon to live with relatives and lived most of the rest of her life in the Salem area. She moved back to Washington last year to live with a sister.



Susan was a proud employee of Spruce Villa, Inc. (now Integrate Supports for Living). She started her career providing direct care to developmentally disabled adults and eventually running key business programs such as accounting and quality assurance. Susan worked at Spruce Villa for 38 years until she medically retried. Susan has been a well-loved and respected employee and friend as well as an advocate for adults with disabilities. Susan was an avid crafter and was able to quickly learn any new crafting style she tried. Her favorite creations were quilted projects including personalized quilts. Susan also loved reading, crosswords and decorating for Christmas.



Susan is preceded in death by her parents, sister Terry and brothers Timothy and John. Susan is survived by her children Bartholomew and Sarah. She is survived by her siblings (both birth and acquired), Veryl, Doug, Thomas, Clara, Anita, Wanda, Karen and Rex. She is survived by close nieces and nephews. A special thanks to sisters Clara and Anita who take care of Susan in her last year of life and the Best Quality Care Home for caring for her during her last month.



Arrangements are being handled by City View Funeral Services and burial services will be handled by the Herland Forest Natural Burial Cemetery. No formal services are planned. For those wanting to show their love and appreciation for Susan, the family is asking that you make donations to Integrated Supports for Living in Salem, Oregon or the .