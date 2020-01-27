|
|
Susan S. (Schmidt) Bernt
Aumsville - Susan Sabina (Schmidt) Bernt, 71, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, her birthday. She fought a gallant battle with breast cancer for the two and a half years preceding her death. She was surrounded by her immediate family at the time of her death. Susan was born January 24, 1949 as the only child to Isaac and Dorothy (Holliday) Schmidt, both deceased. Susan was born in Salem and lived her entire life in Marion County. She grew up on her parent's cherry orchard in South Salem next door to her Grandmother. Susan married Ronald Bernt in 1978 in a legal ceremony after only knowing him a month. In March of 1978 they had their marriage blessed in a church service. Susan worked over 20 years for the City of Sublimity and in 2006 began employment with Willamette University for the next 10 years. Susan was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. She was a dedicated volunteer for many years at Regis and St. Mary schools. She worked countless years on the annual Regis auction. She was also a volunteer at the Stayton Food Bank until she had to stop due to health issues. Sue loved the simple things in life: going to the beach and Sunriver, reading, feeding the birds, watching the deer and squirrels in her yard, her flowers, handwork and crafts, snow shoeing, hiking, good wine (well, any wine), and playing cards and board games. Susan's family was the most important thing to her. Her sons were her life! Her husband Ron was her best friend. Sue was a hard worker, but she always knew when to take time to play and she was good at it! She loved taking hot air balloon rides and indoor sky diving. Sue is survived by her husband Ronald, her sons Matthew and Mark and his spouse Burkeley. She is also survived by her grand-dog Tank and her cat Molly. Recitation of Rosary will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sue's honor to Immaculate Conception Church, The Stayton Food Bank, or Salem Friends of Felines. Have a Glass of wine and hug your family and pets. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020