Suzan Fink Elliott
Dallas - Suzan Fink Elliott, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died on Tuesday, December 17th. She was born on October 8, 1951 in Toledo, Oregon the daughter of Virgil and Barbara Carlson. Suzan graduated from Dallas High School in 1969. She married Steven Fink Sr. on February 20, 1970 in Dallas. Suzan worked for the Dallas School District at the High School for 13 years. She later worked for Regence Blue Cross as a claims adjuster for 15 years until she retired. Suzan married William "Bill" Elliott on April 15, 2006 in Dallas. Sue enjoyed traveling with her family and especially, to see her grandchildren. She was always up for an adventure. and going for drives. Suzan liked antiquing and was an avid reader. Suzan enjoyed monthly get togethers, with her girlfriends.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Elliott, son, Scott (Molly) Fink, daughter in law, Jaime Fink, step daughter Amanda, sister, Dianna (Gordy) Gordon, along with grandchildren, Mallory, Leah, Dakota, Chevelle and Joe. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Fink Sr., son, Steven Fink Jr. parents Virgil and Barb Carlson and nephew, Danny Gordon.
A Celebration of Suzan's Life will be held on Friday, January 17th at 1:00PM at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or for Polk County in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020