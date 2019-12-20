|
|
Suzanne Morrison
Salem - Suzanne Barnes Morrison was born in 1931 in Paris France, the daughter of American parents Esther Parounagian and Salem born journalist and foreign correspondent, Ralph W. Barnes. Susie traveled between Germany, England and the US as a child, returning permanently to the US in1940 with her sister and mother when escalations in the war made continued residence in England untenable. Susie graduated from Salem High School In 1949. She attended OSU for the two following years, joining the Pi Beta Phi sorority, cementing dear friendships with a group of women that she would maintain until her death. She transferred to the University of Washington in 1951 to pursue a BA in English Literature and a MA in Library Science, leading to positions at the Ballard Public Library in Seattle and the Oregon State Library in Salem. She met Bob Morrison at the end of her a junior year at UW, marrying him in 1954; this set the stage for a loving relationship that lasted 65 years, ending with Bob's death in February of this year.
Following the birth of their first child in 1962, Sue stepped away from her profession as a librarian, but her love of books never faltered. This was evidenced by her decades of volunteering for the Salem Public Library system, with years spent on the library board, foundation board, and countless hours in the stacks and children's reading room. This service did not go unnoticed; the Salem Chamber awarded Sue a Distinguished Service Award In 1992.
Although born overseas, it would be nearly 3 decades before she was able to return; once that happened, she and Bob would travel extensively, much to her delight. Given the option, she would always choose a trip over material goods. Her children fondly remember that her luggage carried more books than clothes, another reminder what she valued in life, in addition to her family and friends. She cultivated and maintained life-long relationships through The Jolly Matrons, Study Club, Sew and Sews, and The Waldo Lake Camping group.
Suzanne passed on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sallie Aldape and Michael Morrison, their spouses, Mark Aldape and Kimberly Morrison, and their children, Sam Aldape, Toby Aldape, Spencer Morrison, Dea Morrison, and Reid Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty St SE, Salem Oregon 97301. Suzanne will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Robert Morrison, in a private family ceremony at City View. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019