Sylva E. Solberg
Sublimity - Sylva, 86, died April 3 in Salem. She was born in Klamath Falls, and lived most of her life in Stayton. Sylva worked as a bookkeeper for Paris Woolen Mill for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a Life member of North Santiam Sportsman Club. Sylva enjoyed camping, going to the beach, reading, and being surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by children: Brad (Julie) Dozler, Mona (Jeff) Justis, Darrel (Tenny) Dozler and Shellie (Simon) Pincus; brothers: Alvin Sattley and Leon Serverson; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; extended family: Brian, Dale, Niel and Mark Schachtsick and Gina Sealander. Sylva was preceded in death by siblings: Vern Sattley, Theda Dow, Ray Serverson and Jean Ortis. Recitation of Rosary will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm and Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Private family interment to follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, Stayton. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2019