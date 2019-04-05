Services
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylva Solberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylva E. Solberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylva E. Solberg Obituary
Sylva E. Solberg

Sublimity - Sylva, 86, died April 3 in Salem. She was born in Klamath Falls, and lived most of her life in Stayton. Sylva worked as a bookkeeper for Paris Woolen Mill for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a Life member of North Santiam Sportsman Club. Sylva enjoyed camping, going to the beach, reading, and being surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by children: Brad (Julie) Dozler, Mona (Jeff) Justis, Darrel (Tenny) Dozler and Shellie (Simon) Pincus; brothers: Alvin Sattley and Leon Serverson; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; extended family: Brian, Dale, Niel and Mark Schachtsick and Gina Sealander. Sylva was preceded in death by siblings: Vern Sattley, Theda Dow, Ray Serverson and Jean Ortis. Recitation of Rosary will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm and Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Private family interment to follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, Stayton. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.