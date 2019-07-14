|
|
Sylvia Florence Roth
Salem - Sylvia Florence Roth passed away July 9, 2019 at the age of 94, surrounded by her family. She was a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sylvia was born in Yuma, Colorado on December 6, 1924 to Edgar and Elizabeth Tribbett. She attended Prairie View and Hyde schools in Yuma until her family moved to Oregon in 1939. She first attended Newberg High School, but took a two-year break to help support her family. She returned to Dayton High and graduated in 1944. She spent two years at Good Samaritan Nursing School in Portland before she met Leonard William Roth on a double date. They were married March 6, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Newberg. They established their family farm near Salem, where Sylvia raised three boys and kept an eye on the farming.
Sylvia was a long-time member of Emmanuel Bible Church, where she served in countless ways. She will be remembered for her deep love for her Savior, family and friends. She and Leonard loved to golf, travel, play games and spend time with family, whom she always welcomed with a big smile, hot coffee and a plate of cookies.
She will be missed by her children, Alan (Joanne), Richard (Susan) and James (Jackie) Roth; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and surviving siblings, Gene (Joanne) Tribbett and Shirley (Jan) Fox.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Edgar and Elizabeth; sisters, Ila (Charles) Bohannon, Marjorie (Mark) McCall, Lucille (Lloyd) Ewing, Eunice (Clarence) Covington; and brothers, Harley and Charles (Cleo) Tribbett.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lancaster Village for their excellent care over the past few months, and Melissa and her staff at Serenity Hospice for their care in the last week.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Bible Church, 8512 Sunnyview Rd NE, with graveside services for all family at 11:00 a.m. at Pratum Cemetery, in care of Unger Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the building fund at Emmanuel Bible Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019