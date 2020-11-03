Sylvia Marie Stout



Turner - Born to Jet and Capitola Hardesty in Wyoming. Sylvia grew up the oldest of 13 children. She moved to Colorado with her family where she married Earl Boner and started her family with Earlene and Esther. During WWII, she married Ora Stout and continued to grow her family with Jack, Patricia, Ora, and Arthur. Children Esther Mires, Patricia Stout, Jack Stout, Arthur Stout, and her husband Ora Stout precede her in passing. She is survived by her children Earlene Bidwell of Marion and Ora and Ann Stout of Tidewater, as well as her daughter-in-law Vikki Stout of Gillette Wyoming.



She was a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was very proud to be of a part of a 5-generation family and loving mother to her 6 children and wonderful grandmother to an abundance of grandchildren; 12 grandkids, 26 great-grandkids, 23 great-great grandkids, and extended family & friends who all considered her Grandma or Aunt Sylvie.



The family moved from Colorado to Falls City, and a few towns in between before Sylvia settled in the community of Marion after the passing of her husband, where she lived for nearly 50 years. She retired from the Best Western Motel in Salem where she worked with her daughter Earlene. Sylvia enjoyed camping, fishing and holidays with her large family.



Sylvia was a strong and independent woman who was very proud to live to her age of 99, to follow in the longevity footsteps of her mother, Capitola Marion of 100 and her Aunt Francie of 101.



She was very well loved and will be dearly missed.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions on indoor assemblies, in order to allow space for family, we respectfully request our wonderful friends to please join us in Marion for an after ceremony celebration. We look forward to visiting with you at 4 p.m. in Marion.









