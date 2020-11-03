1/1
Sylvia Marie Stout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Marie Stout

Turner - Born to Jet and Capitola Hardesty in Wyoming. Sylvia grew up the oldest of 13 children. She moved to Colorado with her family where she married Earl Boner and started her family with Earlene and Esther. During WWII, she married Ora Stout and continued to grow her family with Jack, Patricia, Ora, and Arthur. Children Esther Mires, Patricia Stout, Jack Stout, Arthur Stout, and her husband Ora Stout precede her in passing. She is survived by her children Earlene Bidwell of Marion and Ora and Ann Stout of Tidewater, as well as her daughter-in-law Vikki Stout of Gillette Wyoming.

She was a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was very proud to be of a part of a 5-generation family and loving mother to her 6 children and wonderful grandmother to an abundance of grandchildren; 12 grandkids, 26 great-grandkids, 23 great-great grandkids, and extended family & friends who all considered her Grandma or Aunt Sylvie.

The family moved from Colorado to Falls City, and a few towns in between before Sylvia settled in the community of Marion after the passing of her husband, where she lived for nearly 50 years. She retired from the Best Western Motel in Salem where she worked with her daughter Earlene. Sylvia enjoyed camping, fishing and holidays with her large family.

Sylvia was a strong and independent woman who was very proud to live to her age of 99, to follow in the longevity footsteps of her mother, Capitola Marion of 100 and her Aunt Francie of 101.

She was very well loved and will be dearly missed.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on indoor assemblies, in order to allow space for family, we respectfully request our wonderful friends to please join us in Marion for an after ceremony celebration. We look forward to visiting with you at 4 p.m. in Marion.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved