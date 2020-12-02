T. J. Lynch



Salem - Timothy John Lynch, best known as T.J., was born on October 10, 1986 in Pomona, California to his parents Jay and Judy Lynch. Sadly, he left us on November 24, 2020 at the age of 34 years old. His passing was a result of cardiac arrest, which resulted in significant brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.



T.J.'s family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1990. He attended Pringle Elementary School, Judson Middle School and Salem Academy High School where he graduated.



His life's journey after graduation began in the HVAC field where he worked approximately 7 years for Gagles Heating and Air Conditioning in Salem. He subsequently made the choice to expand his employment opportunities and chose to attend Portland Community College and Majored in Electronic Engineering.



Financial demands brought him back into the HVAC industry as an Installer for various firms before moving to Annapolis, Maryland to live with his older brother Robb. Just prior to his passing he had relocated to Salem.



The celebration of T.J.'s life will be privately held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









