1/1
T. J. Lynch
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
T. J. Lynch

Salem - Timothy John Lynch, best known as T.J., was born on October 10, 1986 in Pomona, California to his parents Jay and Judy Lynch. Sadly, he left us on November 24, 2020 at the age of 34 years old. His passing was a result of cardiac arrest, which resulted in significant brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

T.J.'s family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1990. He attended Pringle Elementary School, Judson Middle School and Salem Academy High School where he graduated.

His life's journey after graduation began in the HVAC field where he worked approximately 7 years for Gagles Heating and Air Conditioning in Salem. He subsequently made the choice to expand his employment opportunities and chose to attend Portland Community College and Majored in Electronic Engineering.

Financial demands brought him back into the HVAC industry as an Installer for various firms before moving to Annapolis, Maryland to live with his older brother Robb. Just prior to his passing he had relocated to Salem.

The celebration of T.J.'s life will be privately held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved