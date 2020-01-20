|
Tatia Halleman
Salem - Tatia Halleman, a resident of Salem died at Salem Hospital on Tuesday January 14th. She was born on July 25, 1969 in Dallas, Oregon to Jerry Halleman and Lorella Unger. Tatia graduated from North Salem High School in 1987. She attended University of Portland, and Portland State University. She graduated from Western Oregon University with a bachelor's in business. Tatia worked at home as a comptroller for ten years for her father's business in Seattle. She has worked as a financial analyst for the State of Oregon Department of Human Resources in the Aging and People with Disabilities section for the past ten years. Tatia married Darren Schmidt on January 18, 2019 in Salem. They found true happiness together. Tatia attended Salem Alliance Church and was active in her church. Tatia was a very loving and selfless person who devoted herself to caring for others. She loved children and often looked forward to taking care of her nieces and nephews. Tatia's passion for being a mother and her love for her family was always evident.
She is survived by her husband, Darren Schmidt, parents, Lorella (Randy) Flickinger, Jerry (Janis) Halleman, children, Alex, Savanna, Quinn (Gisselle) & Michaela, siblings, Rob (Crysta) Halleman, Shauna Halleman, Cory (Sandra) Flickinger and Nathan Halleman, grandma, Erma (Irwin) Penner, Aunts and Uncles, Dennis (Ronna) Unger, Marla (Dave) Devilliers, Phil (Val) Unger and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bob Unger.
A Celebration of Tatia's Life will be held on Friday, January 24th at 1:00pm at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Tatia Halleman. To leave an online condolence or share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020