Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Resources
More Obituaries for Tatia Halleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tatia Halleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tatia Halleman Obituary
Tatia Halleman

Salem - Tatia Halleman, a resident of Salem died at Salem Hospital on Tuesday January 14th. She was born on July 25, 1969 in Dallas, Oregon to Jerry Halleman and Lorella Unger. Tatia graduated from North Salem High School in 1987. She attended University of Portland, and Portland State University. She graduated from Western Oregon University with a bachelor's in business. Tatia worked at home as a comptroller for ten years for her father's business in Seattle. She has worked as a financial analyst for the State of Oregon Department of Human Resources in the Aging and People with Disabilities section for the past ten years. Tatia married Darren Schmidt on January 18, 2019 in Salem. They found true happiness together. Tatia attended Salem Alliance Church and was active in her church. Tatia was a very loving and selfless person who devoted herself to caring for others. She loved children and often looked forward to taking care of her nieces and nephews. Tatia's passion for being a mother and her love for her family was always evident.

She is survived by her husband, Darren Schmidt, parents, Lorella (Randy) Flickinger, Jerry (Janis) Halleman, children, Alex, Savanna, Quinn (Gisselle) & Michaela, siblings, Rob (Crysta) Halleman, Shauna Halleman, Cory (Sandra) Flickinger and Nathan Halleman, grandma, Erma (Irwin) Penner, Aunts and Uncles, Dennis (Ronna) Unger, Marla (Dave) Devilliers, Phil (Val) Unger and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bob Unger.

A Celebration of Tatia's Life will be held on Friday, January 24th at 1:00pm at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Tatia Halleman. To leave an online condolence or share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tatia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -