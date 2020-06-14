Taylor Kenneth Ballweber
Keizer - Taylor Ballweber, 20 years of age, passed away due to medical complications at his residence in Keizer May, 1, 2020. Taylor was born on December, 1, 1999 to Brandon and Michelle Ballweber. Taylor lived in West Salem and Turner most of his life. He went to Pringle elementary, Brush College elementary, Walker middle school. and graduated West Salem High School in 2018. Taylor worked at Coleman's farm with his older Brother before he moved to Keizer and was employed in the food industry. Taylor enjoyed the feeling of being free when riding his skateboard with friends. He wrote music to express himself, and put family before almost anything. Taylor loved to go camping with friends and family he also loved family vacations. He was a collector of unique Nike shoes and designer clothes. Taylor was just starting to figure out his adult life and how to enjoy it. He made friends wherever he would go; his heart was so large and his spirit so kind, his smile contagious. He was learning to live life in a new way.
Taylor is survived by his Father, Brandon Ballweber; his Mother, Michelle Younger; Brothers, Alex Brown, Bryson Younger and Landon Ballweber; Grandparents, Jim Schnase, Peggy Blair, Ray Ballweber and Merry Ballweber; Aunts, Lisa Lancour and Brianna Ballweber; Uncles, Justin Lancour, Justin Ballweber, Blake Ballweber and many other family members.
Due to COVID, Taylor's services have been postponed at this point. Please contact the Facebook page for updates in the future.
Please post pictures or kind words or grief you may be feeling on his social media (Facebook). If you would like information on his services please visit www.vtgolden.com. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Keizer - Taylor Ballweber, 20 years of age, passed away due to medical complications at his residence in Keizer May, 1, 2020. Taylor was born on December, 1, 1999 to Brandon and Michelle Ballweber. Taylor lived in West Salem and Turner most of his life. He went to Pringle elementary, Brush College elementary, Walker middle school. and graduated West Salem High School in 2018. Taylor worked at Coleman's farm with his older Brother before he moved to Keizer and was employed in the food industry. Taylor enjoyed the feeling of being free when riding his skateboard with friends. He wrote music to express himself, and put family before almost anything. Taylor loved to go camping with friends and family he also loved family vacations. He was a collector of unique Nike shoes and designer clothes. Taylor was just starting to figure out his adult life and how to enjoy it. He made friends wherever he would go; his heart was so large and his spirit so kind, his smile contagious. He was learning to live life in a new way.
Taylor is survived by his Father, Brandon Ballweber; his Mother, Michelle Younger; Brothers, Alex Brown, Bryson Younger and Landon Ballweber; Grandparents, Jim Schnase, Peggy Blair, Ray Ballweber and Merry Ballweber; Aunts, Lisa Lancour and Brianna Ballweber; Uncles, Justin Lancour, Justin Ballweber, Blake Ballweber and many other family members.
Due to COVID, Taylor's services have been postponed at this point. Please contact the Facebook page for updates in the future.
Please post pictures or kind words or grief you may be feeling on his social media (Facebook). If you would like information on his services please visit www.vtgolden.com. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.