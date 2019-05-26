Services Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem 201 Oak Grove Road NW Salem , OR 97304 503 585-1373 Visitation 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Restlawn Funeral Home 201 Oak Grove Road NW Salem , OR View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Restlawn Memory Gardens 01 Oak Grove Road NW Salem , OR View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Salem Spanish Foursquare Church 2765 Broadway St NE View Map Resources More Obituaries for Teddy Pyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teddy Roosevelt Pyle

1921 - 2019



Keizer - Teddy Roosevelt Pyle passed away on May 18th, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born on May 13, 1921 in Lacomb, Oregon to parents Henry & Rebecca Pyle. He was the youngest of 14 children, Alma Olson, Grace Raines, Iva Lewis, Ruth Unger, Ward Pyle, Wade Pyle, Dorothy Rutherford, Hilda Larson, Edith Laird, Mildred Chastain, Leneve Pyle, Arvy Pyle, & Helen Pyle, all deceased.



Ted served in the US Navy during WWII, although he never saw combat. He spent most of his time in the service in training, including Officer Training School at Columbia University, before chasing his battleship, the USS Bailey, from one Pacific port to another as the war was ending. When he finally caught up with his ship, he was tasked with commanding the ship to the port where it was to be decommissioned, despite his total lack of experience.



After the service, Ted worked as a logger, radio repairman and realtor. One day he came home with a tool belt and told his wife Louise he planned to become a carpenter. He took a quick course but he was mostly self-taught. He worked for other builders for about a year before venturing off on his own. He was a successful custom home-builder in the Salem area for many years. He built the church where his three daughters were married. He also built and owned several apartments and was legendary for forgiving unpaid rent and taking Christmas presents to the children of his renters. They came running toward him with open arms whenever he visited.



Ted is survived by the love of his life for nearly 70 years, Louise. From his realty office on State Street, he watched a beautiful young woman walk by on her way home from high school every day. He was happy to spot her at the Crystal Gardens, a dancehall in Salem, and he asked her to dance. He also asked to drive her home after the dance, but she said her family would not allow it because they hadn't met him. A few days later he showed up at the house to introduce himself. Shortly thereafter, Louise returned to live with her family in Mineral, WA. Ted followed her there. Louise didn't want to leave her family, so Ted found them a house in Salem and helped them move. He worked hard to remove all the barriers to claiming her as his own!



Ted and Louise were married on July 31, 1949. They moved into their first little home on Jefferson Street that they purchased for about $6,000. They quickly outgrew it as they filled it with three little girls.



Ted built two of the family's homes, the first in Keizer and the last in Turner. The latter was filled with beloved grandchildren who made life-long memories of sleepovers, bubble baths & stories with Granny, and dirt bike riding and playing in the giant mud hole with Grandpa. Christmas at Granny & Grandpa's was magical, with Gran's beautiful packages and decorations, and Gramp's crazy games. The grandkids loved taking their own children, both two and four-legged, to the big house in the woods.



Left to mourn and honor Ted are his beloved wife Louise, and his daughters and their husbands Susen & Reed Ritchey, Janice & Gordon Hoffman, Bonnie & Roger Vinyard and daughter of his heart Debra Jo Caudy.



Ted is also missed by his adoring grandchildren Korri Hoffman Ormsby & husband Michael, Dustin Thomas, Braden Thomas & wife Val, Casey Hoffman & wife Teresa, and Allison Sandoval & husband Luke.



Missing their great-grandfather/big poppa are Devin Abrams & partner Karina, Cody Thomas, Tana Hoffman, Caitlyn Parker and husband Triston, Cole Thomas, Colby Thomas, Noah Sandoval, Addison Thomas, Joshua Sandoval, Cass Thomas and Chloe Thomas. Ted was blessed with two great-great-granddaughters Kimber Louise and Aiyana Celeste, with another great-great-grandchild Parker on the way in December.



In addition to Ted's direct descendants, he is survived by beloved nieces and nephews, other family, and precious friends. His best buddy George Marino was by his side to the very end.



Ted also leaves behind his precious puppy Pearl who brought him loyal companionship and love for seven years. He loved to have her in his lap as he traveled in his wheelchair. As his dementia progressed he referred to her as his big boy, little chicken, kitty, bunny and pretty little piggy. A few months ago he asked if his 10-pound dog was a horse or a cow. Pearl didn't mind.



Ted was able to see many dear friends and family members at his 98th birthday party, just one week prior to his passing. Although he slept through a good share of his party, he rose briefly to thank us for coming. He told us all to, "Carry on with your true lives and be nice to everybody." It was his single moment of clarity the entire day.



Ted was a man of honor, generosity, humility and faith. He worked hard all his life, and his word was his bond. He was a role model for his entire family, and he stepped in to help father his grandkids when they needed him the most. We will forever strive to uphold his legacy and honor his memory. He was a good man.



As he died, Louise held him in her arms. His daughters and sons-in-law surrounded him with love as he moved from our arms to the arms of our Lord Jesus.



Our family wishes to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for the loving care they provided during the last 15 months of Ted's life. Music therapists Laith, Kelly & Jessica calmed him and brought him immeasurable joy. We also thank the caregivers at Bonaventure who became part of our family during Ted's battle with Alzheimer's and wept with us when he died.



Please send donations to our family's team at at http://act.alz.org/goto/TeddysTeam or Willamette Valley Hospice.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30 from 10:00 am-7:00 pm at Restlawn Funeral Home, and a graveside service for family will be held on Friday, May 31 at 2:00 pm at Restlawn Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 21 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Salem Spanish Foursquare Church 2765 Broadway St NE. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019