Terence C. Jackson
Rickreall - Terence C. Jackson, age 57, died March 31, 2019 at the Prestige Rehab Center in McMinnville, OR. where he was in respite care and the day he was to return home to his residence in Rickreall, he chose heaven instead, his eternal home and resting place.
He leaves behind 4 children and 3 grandchildren, Christina Gilinsky of Warrenton, Brenda Jackson of Bonney Lake, WA. Benjamin Jackson of Astoria, and Molly Jackson of Stayton. His loving mother, Susan Jackson of Rickreall, and 6 other siblings
Terence was a dedicated dad with a big heart that loved a good laugh, he always filled the room with his smile and the joy he had when he met other instantly made friends.
Terence's nick name was Hoss and he lived up to it, as a nice peaceful guy.
Terence serviced in the Navy first on the submarine USS Robert E Lee as a TMSN and later got transferred to the destroyer USS Richard S. Edwards serving a total of 4 years, honorable discharged with, Polaris Deterrent Patrol, Sea Service Ribbon, and Marksman in 2 classes. He was a proud Navy man.
Services will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery off 205 on Monday April 8th at 11:30 am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2019