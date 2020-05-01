|
Teri Hall
Salem - Teri Hall (Swanson, Currier) beloved friend, wife and daughter, passed away on April 19, 2020 in Salem, Oregon after a battle with surgical complications. Teri was born on April 20, 1956 in Huntington, West Virginia and was immediately adopted by JD and Millie Hall. Teri spent most of her life in Phoenix, Arizona moving to Oregon in 1990.
After graduating from Maryvale High School in Phoenix, Teri married Dwain Swanson and had two children; Jason and Alondra. After their divorce she married Randy Currier and moved to Portland, Oregon. There she met Jane-ellen Weidanz. Jane-ellen and Teri were together for 24 years finally marrying in 2019.
Teri loved her family and friends dearly. She cared deeply for her granddaughter. She loved all animals but especially cats and dogs. She generously gave to causes that protected them and the environment. She was on a spiritual path focused on self-growth, compassion, love and respect. She enjoyed making homemade cards, writing poetry and articles, singing, gardening, caring for animals and giving back to those in need. She was funny, smart and supportive to all who came to know her.
She was a dedicated and loyal employee and a hard worker. She was passionate about doing the best job she could for her employers. She worked at Samaritan Medical Center as a Unit Assistant taking pride in developing innovate practices. After moving to Portland, Oregon she worked for Aetna Financial Services and received her Series 6 certification. She then worked for the Division of Medical Assistance Programs determining eligibility for services prior to retiring in 2012.
Teri is missed and survived by her father, JD Hall, her wife Jane-ellen Weidanz, her daughter Alondra Hanley, her granddaughter Chana Hanley, her son, Jason Swanson, her brother Steven Hall, her aunt Nancy LaBeur and other wonderful family members and friends including her cousins; Char, Sandy and Robin.
A celebration of her life will occur after the current health crisis is over. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Willamette Humane Society in Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 1 to May 5, 2020