Terrence D. Samuel Jr. Obituary
Terrence D. Samuel, Jr.

Gates - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Terry on March 26, 2020. He was 77 years old. He leaves his wife, Colleen of 21 years, three sons, Marc Anthony (and his partner John), Christopher (and wife Ashley), and Terry III, and two granddaughters, Josie and Cora. He also leaves his three step-children, Robert Benham, Suzi Soucy, and Cindy Adeagbo, 11 step-grandchildren, Anisah, Jubriel, Adam, Allen, Dominick, Madison, Lee, Bryan, Anthony, Meagan and Stephanie plus 16 step-great-grandchildren. He was a sensitive and loving father and a hero to many. He made a difference wherever he went. He was born in Evanston Illinois to Terrence Samuel Sr. and Ivy Davis Samuel on April 7, 1942. He moved to Oregon in 1977. He had one brother, Kenneth, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Evanston Township High School and received his masters' degree in Communications from the University of Northern Iowa.

Terry worked for the City of Chicago, Multnomah County Parole & Probation, did Drug & Alcohol Counseling, was a production manager at KGW, and held a variety of program manager positions with the State of Oregon, most recently with the State Fire Marshal from which he retired in 2002. Terry always felt the need to contribute to his community and had a long history of public involvement including President of the World Beat Festival; he had numerous officer positions with the Santiam Eagles; sang with the Santiam Canyon Community Chorus; held positions with the NAACP and Blacks in Government; was involved with the Oregon Black Pioneers, Salem Speaks Out, and delivered Alternatives to Violence workshops in both state and federal prisons. Terry's love of music was a central part of his life, originally playing saxophone with the Bubba-Dees band in the 1960's, singing in his local community college musical productions and eventually singing baritone with the local community chorus. He did a mean impersonation of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." He was a soft spoken, deeply caring person who evoked so much love from those who knew him. We mourn his passing. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
