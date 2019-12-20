|
Terri Larie Doran, age 63, of Sublimity Oregon, was welcomed home by her Lord on December 12, 2019 while in Queen Creek, Arizona. Terri was born in Wenatchee, Washington on April 3,1956 to Donald and Wanita Taylor. She graduated from Cascade High School in Turner, Oregon.
Terri was married to Tom Doran on June 29, 1974 in Aumsville, Oregon. They were married for 45 years and raised 3 children together.
Terri was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was boldly dedicated to her relationship with Jesus, and extended love, joy, and hope to those around her. She enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with family and friends, camping and all lake water activities, cooking for family, attending and leading bible studies, working with youth groups and discipling young women, going on mission trips all over the world, helping in special education classes as an assistant, and watching movies with family. She spent much of her time reading the bible, praying, and journaling. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her six grandchildren. Terri was exceptional at making a house into a home, and had skills in remodeling and decorating. Her other hobbies included gardening, giving gifts, playing card games, watching football with her family, listening to music, and knitting.
She was also actively involved in Feed My Starving Children; sponsored children around the world; volunteered her time at Stayton Christian Church in the youth groups, women's groups, bible studies, the nursery, and organized community Christmas dinner outreach in Stayton for years. Terri had a genuine passion for reaching others for Christ and selflessly served many causes and organizations.
Terri is survived by her husband Tom Doran; her oldest daughter Jennifer Loreto and her husband Dan, Sublimity, OR; her son Eric Doran and his wife Rochelle, Gilbert, AZ; her youngest son Zechariah Doran and his wife Rebecca, San Diego, CA; her six grandchildren Bryson, Hannah, Savannah, Caleb, Daylan, and Timothy; her sisters and brothers, siblings-in-law, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is also survived by Kenzie, her faithful dog companion.
In lieu of flowers, which she loves, she would love much more to have you take a moment to reflect upon, or consider, the gift of the same relationship with Jesus that she shared with others.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Stayton Christian Church, 189 E Washington St, Stayton, Oregon on December 28, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019