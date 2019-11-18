|
Terri Lee Claflin Alexander
Salem - Terri was born on April 16, 1947 to Richard and Burdene Claflin of Salem Oregon. She passed away November 13, 2019 with her family by her side.
She married Richard Alexander on February 18, 1967. Terri enjoyed thrift store shopping, spending time with family and traveling to Klamath Falls. Terri worked at JCPenney and the Department of Justice. After retiring she enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant.
Terri is survived by her husband Richard, two daughters Amy Schmidt (Ryan), Sara Goode (Casey), grandson Kyle, five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Terri faithfully attended Morning Star Community Church and loved the Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Salem. 1550 Hoffman Rd. NE, Salem, OR 97301 on November 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
