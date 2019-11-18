Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel of Salem
1550 Hoffman Rd. NE
Salem, OR
Terri Lee Claflin Alexander

Salem - Terri was born on April 16, 1947 to Richard and Burdene Claflin of Salem Oregon. She passed away November 13, 2019 with her family by her side.

She married Richard Alexander on February 18, 1967. Terri enjoyed thrift store shopping, spending time with family and traveling to Klamath Falls. Terri worked at JCPenney and the Department of Justice. After retiring she enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant.

Terri is survived by her husband Richard, two daughters Amy Schmidt (Ryan), Sara Goode (Casey), grandson Kyle, five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Terri faithfully attended Morning Star Community Church and loved the Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Salem. 1550 Hoffman Rd. NE, Salem, OR 97301 on November 23, 2019 at 11:00am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
