Terry Hoxsie
- - Terry William Hoxsie born February 3 1949. Born to Neil & Otelia Hoxsie of Dallas OR. Terry grew up in Dallas OR where he attended and graduated from Dallas High School in 1967. He joined the United States Navy in 1967. He received a honorable discharge under medical conditions in April 1968. He later married and had/has four children. He and his family moved to Carson City NV in the 80's. The oldest son William lives in Klamath Falls, OR. Brian lives in Vancouver, WA. Kevin and Jolene live in Carson City, NV. He is survived by three brothers, Timothy, Randall and Rodney, all of Portland/Salem area. He passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 in Reno, NV of medical complications. He was 70 years old. Service will be for family members only.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 12, 2019