|
|
Terry Louis Spradling
Salem - Terry Louis Spradling was born in Salem, Oregon on January 5, 1968 to the parents of Lester and Scarlet Spradling. Terry was a lucky little man to get to live next door to his great grandma Snyder and his grandparents Harold and Marge Jones. Also down the street were his other grandparents Calvin and Vivian Spradling. He attended Pringle Elementary School, Judson Middle School, and Sprague High School. He started his career working alongside his dad in autobody repair. He later found his calling to open his own comic book shop called "Comic Connection" and had his own online business as well.
Terry loved fishing so much. He also loved going to concerts and restoring old Mustangs. He is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his father and mother. He was the apple of his mom's eye. I know they are all rejoicing in heaven together. Terry was so loved by so many and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by several uncles and aunts. Also by cousins: first, second and third. We love you so much, Terry. A memorial service will be held for Terry Today, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the South Salem Church of the Nazarene, 1661 Boone Rd. SE. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019