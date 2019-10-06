|
|
Terry R. Melton
Salem - Terry Melton was born in Gooding, Idaho at the county hospital, later replaced by a Safeway Store. His parents were a superior couple; Omar and Loyce Melton, and he had an elder sister, Janice, all of them now gone. He married Glenda Smith of Caldwell, Idaho and they had 13 years together producing a son, Robert and a daughter Noelle. He never really got to know quite well-enough his beautiful daughter. His son was his best friend.
If his believer friends were correct he is now hobnobbing with either God or Allah. If his Jewish friends were right he was just here for a while, awaiting further instruction. If his Buddhist friends were the best predictors, he is currently a butterfly in Tibet. But if returnings are really possible he will likely attempt a re-emergence as a baritone at LaScala.
He was a painter for more than fifty years. He had paintings and graphics in seven museum collections. He wrote prose, poetry and art essays. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He took a B.A. degree from Idaho State and an MFA degree from the University of Oregon. Later, he was the director of the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, the director of the C. M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, the director of the Oregon Arts Commission, ten years as representative for the National Endowment for the Arts, the director of the Western States Arts Federation then based in Santa Fe, and finally, the director of an odd little art and science museum in an odd little Rio Grande Valley town in that exceedingly odd State of Texas. He received awards from Idaho State University, the University of Oregon, and the Montana Arts Council
He loved beautiful women; some very close-to-enough and some a bit too much. Regrets were minimal. He adhered to the painter Ad Reinhardt's admonishment that "Art is art: Everything else is everything else." He remained grateful that agreeable spirits and elements allowed him time on the planet with family, particular friends, painting, writing and dry martinis.
And at long last he encountered the real love of his life; a painter, a woman of civility, a social philosopher, a paradigm of beauty.
Lastly, He would suggest that you, reader of this notice, purchase a painting or sculpture from a serious artist, live with it for a while, then give it to a worthwhile museum in honor of a best friend or lover or both.
No public services are planned. Donations would be gratefully accepted to the soon-to-be TR MELTON AWARD at the University of Oregon, Eugene, or the St. Francis Shelter, Salem, Or. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019