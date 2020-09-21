Terry Walter McElhaney



Terry Walter McElhaney was born December 18, 1949, in Salem, Oregon, to Walter Byron and Patricia Mary (Heater) McElhaney. Terry was raised on the family farm on Waldo Hills Drive in Sublimity. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1968, and Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) two years later.



Terry returned to the family farm and was a truck driver and mechanic in the local area. His hobbies included RC cars, car restoration, reading, fishing, model cars and planes, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. Terry enjoyed morning coffee with his local buddies at the Covered Bridge Café and sitting around the fire at the shop during the winter expressing his dry humor.



Surrounded by his loving family, Terry passed-away peacefully on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patty; sisters Nancy Gilbert and Dona Thompson; four devoted children John McElhaney, Scott McElhaney, Daniel McElhaney, and Rachael (McElhaney) Robinson; and nine grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry's name to a local fire department. Services Pending.









