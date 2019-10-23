|
Tessa Pat Barger Worley
Silverton - Tessa Pat Barger Worley was born in Scottsville, KY, October 21, 1944, died October 20, 2019 at 12:24 a.m.
At age 18, she moved to Los Angeles, where she met and married Richard (Rick) Worley, after a 2 week whirlwind courtship. They lived in Whittier, CA, for 6 years, then moved to Silverton, OR, where they raised 2 children.
Tessa was a remarkable woman of great strength, endurance and capacity to love. Being in much pain throughout her life, as a result of bone cancer in her right leg, requiring amputation.
She manage to own and operate a restaurant, a laundromat, was a bookkeeper for a doctor as well as for her husband and an insurance agent. She was able to travel extensively throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Tessa made many friends through her love for people, her generosity, kindness and cheerful positive outlook on life. She love crafts and was skilled in knitting, crocheting and jewelry making. She always gave most of her creations to friends and relatives.
Tessa is survived by her husband, Rick, daughter, Gari of Texas and son, Michael of Battleground, WA, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Tessa will be missed by all who knew her. She was indeed a very unforgettable lady.
A Memorial service will be held later. Assisting the family was Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019