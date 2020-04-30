Resources
More Obituaries for Theda Nickell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theda Marie Nickell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theda Marie Nickell Obituary
Theda Marie Nickell

Theda Marie Nickell. Born April 5th, 1936 and died at the age of 84 on April 23rd, 2020. Theda attended Sacramento Jr. College, Nursing Program, and served proudly at P.T. Northwest for close to 30 years. Theda was a Christian, Seventh-day Adventist, who knew her Lord and Creator and trusted in His goodwill for her life completely. Theda leaves behind her 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 8 grandchildren, and many good friends. Memorial Service TBD.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -