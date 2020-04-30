|
|
Theda Marie Nickell
Theda Marie Nickell. Born April 5th, 1936 and died at the age of 84 on April 23rd, 2020. Theda attended Sacramento Jr. College, Nursing Program, and served proudly at P.T. Northwest for close to 30 years. Theda was a Christian, Seventh-day Adventist, who knew her Lord and Creator and trusted in His goodwill for her life completely. Theda leaves behind her 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 8 grandchildren, and many good friends. Memorial Service TBD.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020